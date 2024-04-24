Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $34.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.