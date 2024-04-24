Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of VNO opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

