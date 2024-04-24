Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 7,188.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.