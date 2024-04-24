Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

