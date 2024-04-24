Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $210,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

