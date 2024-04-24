Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 148 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 8.2 %

Medpace stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.14.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

