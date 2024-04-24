Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 16,023 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 741,499 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

