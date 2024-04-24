Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.04 Million Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evotec were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Evotec
Evotec Price Performance
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.