Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.04 Million Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evotec were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Evotec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

Evotec Company Profile

NASDAQ EVO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Evotec SE has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

(Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.