Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

