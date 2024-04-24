Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $200.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

