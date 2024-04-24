Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

