10,912 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $43,037,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

