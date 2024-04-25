11,921 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 501,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

