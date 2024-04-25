12,200 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $876,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAS opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

