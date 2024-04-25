14,098 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

