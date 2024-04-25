1,567 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

Shares of DKS opened at $205.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

