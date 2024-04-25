1,666 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

