25,469 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.