3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,996 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

DDD stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

