5,418 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $112.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.