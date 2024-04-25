608 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,352,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 377.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174,894 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $375.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.48. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

