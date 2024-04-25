8,162 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 177,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

