abrdn plc Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $297.62 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.75, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

