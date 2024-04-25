abrdn plc Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

abrdn plc lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.39 and its 200 day moving average is $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.52 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

