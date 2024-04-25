abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,854 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Exelon by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

