abrdn plc Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,147.33. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $708.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

