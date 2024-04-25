abrdn plc Makes New $14.44 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,158,000.

XBI stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

