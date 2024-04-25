abrdn plc Purchases 16,890 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average of $350.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.31 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

