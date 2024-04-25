abrdn plc Sells 69,548 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,548 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Mosaic worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.