ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. ACM Research has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACM Research Price Performance
ACM Research stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.