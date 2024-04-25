ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. ACM Research has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACM Research stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.