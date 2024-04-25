Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVDA opened at $796.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $849.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

