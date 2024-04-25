Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.22.
Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.0 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently -45.69%.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is a Dividend King?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.