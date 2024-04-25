Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$17.18 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently -45.69%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.