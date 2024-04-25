Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $514.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

