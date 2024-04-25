Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $662,605. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

