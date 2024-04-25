Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,729 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 435.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

