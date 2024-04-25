Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $108,353,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,154,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,301,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $133.26.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

