Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 105 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $260.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $249.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.