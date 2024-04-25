Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,952 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

