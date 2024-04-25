Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,227 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THO opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

