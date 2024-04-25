Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after buying an additional 1,059,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,864,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $16,650,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

