Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,541 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

