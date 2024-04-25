Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 23,862 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

