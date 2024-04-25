Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

