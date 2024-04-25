Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $629,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

