Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

