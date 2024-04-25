Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

