Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.76.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

