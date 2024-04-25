Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.