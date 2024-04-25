Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.