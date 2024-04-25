Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 14.8%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 120,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 51,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

